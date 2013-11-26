版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Ja Solar down in premarket trading after results

NEW YORK Nov 26 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd : * Shares fall 5.9 percent in premarket trading after results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐