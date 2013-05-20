UPDATE 1-JA Solar posts smaller loss as Japan sales climb

* Gross margins turns positive for first time in three qtrs
* Co says still evaluating options to boost cash position
* Shares jump 13 pct in trading before the bell
May 20 Chinese solar products maker JA Solar
Holdings Co Ltd halved its quarterly operating loss as
it sold more panels in Japan, a high-margin market, and it
expanded into emerging countries.
The company's gross margins turned positive for the first
time in three quarters even as it reported its eighth straight
quarterly loss.
Shares of the company rose 13 percent in trading before the
bell.
"We performed especially well in Japan, a high-ASP (average
selling price) market, which accounted for a record 38 percent
of our module shipments in the quarter," Chief Executive Baofang
Jin said in a statement.
The company diversified its markets and moved into emerging
countries in the past few quarters as weak pricing in China, its
largest market, hurt margins. Japan hardly contributed to sales
in the year-earlier quarter.
JA Solar, which made further inroads into emerging markets
in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, said it is
still evaluating financing options to boost its cash position.
Chinese solar companies piled on debt over the past two
years to expand manufacturing, leading to a glut that sent panel
prices down sharply.
Debt-laden Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, once the
world's largest solar panel maker, and LDK Solar Co Ltd
have partially defaulted on bond payments. Suntech's main unit
is in insolvency proceedings.
JA Solar's operating loss fell to $13.7 million in the first
quarter ended March 31, from $25.6 million a year earlier.
The company's net loss narrowed to 85 cents per American
Depositary Share (ADS), from $1.03 per ADS a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $270 million.
JA Solar shares closed at $5.61 on the Nasdaq on Friday.