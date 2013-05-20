UPDATE 1-JA Solar posts smaller loss as Japan sales climb

* Gross margins turns positive for first time in three qtrs

May 20 Chinese solar products maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd halved its quarterly operating loss as it sold more panels in Japan, a high-margin market, and it expanded into emerging countries.

The company's gross margins turned positive for the first time in three quarters even as it reported its eighth straight quarterly loss.

Shares of the company rose 13 percent in trading before the bell.

"We performed especially well in Japan, a high-ASP (average selling price) market, which accounted for a record 38 percent of our module shipments in the quarter," Chief Executive Baofang Jin said in a statement.

The company diversified its markets and moved into emerging countries in the past few quarters as weak pricing in China, its largest market, hurt margins. Japan hardly contributed to sales in the year-earlier quarter.

JA Solar, which made further inroads into emerging markets in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, said it is still evaluating financing options to boost its cash position.

Chinese solar companies piled on debt over the past two years to expand manufacturing, leading to a glut that sent panel prices down sharply.

Debt-laden Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, once the world's largest solar panel maker, and LDK Solar Co Ltd have partially defaulted on bond payments. Suntech's main unit is in insolvency proceedings.

JA Solar's operating loss fell to $13.7 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.6 million a year earlier.

The company's net loss narrowed to 85 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $1.03 per ADS a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $270 million.

JA Solar shares closed at $5.61 on the Nasdaq on Friday.