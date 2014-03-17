版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 19:31 BJT

China's JA Solar swings to profit

March 17 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd swung to a quarterly profit, underlining a steady recovery in the sector as Japan subsidizes power and China boosts installation of solar projects.

The company posted a net profit of $23 million, or 32 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $102.4 million, or $2.65 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 33 percent to $357.3 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐