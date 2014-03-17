China's JA Solar swings to profit

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80 pct
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
March 17 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd swung to a quarterly profit, underlining a steady recovery in the sector as Japan subsidizes power and China boosts installation of solar projects.
The company posted a net profit of $23 million, or 32 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $102.4 million, or $2.65 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $357.3 million.
* ICC enters into importation agreement with ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share