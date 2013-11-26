China's JA Solar Holdings posts narrower loss

Nov 26 China's JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a narrower quarterly loss as solar panel prices stabilized after a four-year decline.

The net loss narrowed to $37.1 million, or $1.11 per American depositary share (ADS), in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $59.1 million, or $1.56 per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $287.3 million.