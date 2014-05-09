BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle's Java are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit against Google

May 9
* U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle corp's java
programming
language are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit
against Google Inc
-- court ruling
* U.S. federal circuit court of appeals says reverses lower
court determination
on copyrightability, with instructions to reinstate jury's
infringement
finding
* Federal circuit says further review needed to examine
google's fair use
defense, after jury had deadlocked on that issue
* Federal circuit upholds ruling favoring Oracle as to eight
java files that
Google copied into its android Mobile operating system
* Federal circuit upholds ruling against Google with respect to
"rangecheck"
computer files