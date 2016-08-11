Exchange operator Bats to buy swaps trading platform Javelin

NEW YORK Aug 11 Bats Global Markets,
the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, said on
Thursday it would acquire Javelin SEF LLC, a swaps exchange, for
an undisclosed sum to enhance its foreign exchange trading
operations.
Bats said the deal would help speed up its plans to begin
offering trading of non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) for the
foreign exchange (FX) market. The Kansas City-based company
entered the FX market in January 2015 with its $365 purchase of
currency trading platform Hotspot from KCG Holdings.
NDFs allow investors to hedge against exposure to restricted
foreign currencies against freely traded currencies. Certain
market participants are required to trade NDF contracts, which
had a daily turnover of $127 billion in 2014, on exchanges under
Dodd Frank regulations.
"Our acquisition of Javelin underlines our commitment to the
FX market and is an acceleration of our FX product rollout
plans," BATS Chief Executive Officer Chris Concannon said in a
statement.
The transaction is pending regulatory approval.
Bats also runs two U.S. options exchanges and the largest
pan-European stock exchange.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Tom Brown)