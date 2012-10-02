Javelin Mortgage Investment prices IPO at $20/share: underwriter

Oct 2 Real estate investment trust Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp priced its initial public offering at $20 per share but increased its size to 7.25 million shares, raising $145 million, an underwriter told Reuters.

The pricing is at par with the expected range. The company planned to sell 6.25 million shares.

The Florida-based company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JMI."

Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, Barclays and Credit Suisse are among the underwriters to the offering.