Jawbone acquires BodyMedia for more than $100 mln -source

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 Jawbone acquired
BodyMedia Inc, the maker of weight-monitoring arm bands, for
more than $100 million, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
The deal will help Jawbone's efforts to bolster its position
in the wearable technology market, with nearly 300 pending and
issued patents, the company said on Tuesday. Pittsburgh-based
BodyMedia's 60 employees will join Jawbone as part of the deal.
Jawbone, which is based in San Francisco, did not disclose
the financial terms of the transaction, but a person close to
the company said the deal was for "north of $100 million."
Jawbone also announced a program on Tuesday to allow
third-party software developers to create apps for its UP
wristband, which tracks daily activity such as steps taken or
hours slept. Jawbone will initially allow a limited group of 10
developers to create applications that enhance the wristband
with features such as logging a bike ride or delivering workout
reminders.
Jawbone, which also makes wireless headsets for mobile
phones, has raised more than $210 million in funding to date. In
its most recent funding round, in December 2011, the company
raised $40 million from Deutsche Telekom, J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, venture firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and
private investor Yuri Milner.
Wearable computing is increasingly attracting the attention
of large and small technology companies. Google Inc is
preparing to release Google Glass, a small screen attached to a
pair of eyeglass frames that offers various smartphone-like
features. Apple Inc is widely reported to be working on
a wristwatch with a variety of high-tech features.