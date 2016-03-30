Jazz Pharmaceuticals' rare liver disorder drug wins U.S. approval

March 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has cleared Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat a
rare kind of liver disease, making it the first treatment to win
U.S. approval for the condition.
The drug, defibrotide, targets patients with hepatic
veno-occlusive disease (VOD), a condition in which some of the
veins in the liver become blocked, causing swelling and a
decrease in blood flow inside the liver, leading to liver
damage.
In the most severe form of hepatic VOD, the patient may also
develop failure of the kidneys and lungs, the FDA said on
Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/22OUuDb)
(Reporting by Samnatha Kareen Nair and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)