UPDATE 1-Rare liver disorder drug from Jazz wins U.S. approval

(Adds details, background, analyst comments)
By Samantha Kareen Nair
March 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has cleared Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat a
rare kind of liver disease, making it the first treatment to win
U.S. approval for the condition.
The drug, defibrotide, targets patients with hepatic
veno-occlusive disease (VOD), a potentially fatal complication
of stem-cell transplantation in which some of the veins in the
liver become blocked, causing swelling and a decrease in blood
flow inside the liver.
The disease can lead to liver damage, and in its most severe
form patients develop failure of the kidneys and lungs, the FDA
said on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/22OUuDb)
Shares of Jazz were up 3.4 percent at $124.94 on the Nasdaq.
Out of the nearly 20,000 stem cell transplantation
procedures done in the United States annually, about 8.8 to 13.8
percent of the patients suffer from severe VOD, Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Annabel Samimy said, citing a published research.
Samimy said she expects the drug to be launched in the
United States immediately.
Defibrotide, which was added to the drugmaker's pipeline
through the acquisition of Gentium SpA, is already available in
Europe and is marketed under the brand name Defitelio. Defitelio
raked in sales of about $70.7 million in 2015.
Defitelio and Defibrotide could add up to $6.64 to Jazz's
profit per share in 2016, Guggenheim Securities LLC's Louise
Chen wrote in a note dated Feb. 22.
Defibrotide's sales could also help lower Ireland-based
Jazz's tax rate, Chen added.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)