New York REIT to buy nearly all JBG properties

May 25 New York REIT Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire substantially all of privately owned real estate firm JBG Companies' properties to create a REIT with an enterprise value of about $8.4 billion.

JBG will get 319.9 million shares and operating partnership units of New York REIT, the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

