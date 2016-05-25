UPDATE 1-New York REIT, JBG combine to form $8.4 bln real estate company

(Adds details, shares)

May 25 New York REIT Inc said it would combine with privately held JBG Companies to create an $8.4 billion real estate investment trust focused on New York and Washington D.C.

Manhattan office and retail landlord New York REIT will buy substantially all of JBG's properties as well as its management business, the company said on Wednesday.

New York REIT said its external management contract will be terminated upon the closing of the deal.

The combined company, JBG Realty Trust, will be headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with a regional office in New York City.

Reuters exclusively reported earlier this month that JBG was in negotiations to merge with New York REIT.

New York REIT said on Wednesday the deal with JBG concludes the strategic process it announced in October.

JBG, established in 1960, will get 319.9 million shares and operating partnership units of New York REIT, the company said.

New York REIT shareholders will own about 34.8 percent of the combined company with JBG investors holding the rest.

The company's shares were up about 2 percent at $9.96 in light after-hours trading.