UPDATE 1-New York REIT, JBG Companies terminate combination agreement

Aug 2 New York REIT Inc and privately
held JBG Companies have agreed to end an agreement to form an
$8.4 billion real estate investment trust focused on New York
and Washington, D.C.
Manhattan office and retail landlord New York REIT, which
announced the combination in May, said it will pay JBG Companies
$9.5 million as reimbursement for certain costs.
"It is in the best interests of the company and its
stockholders to terminate the combination agreement effective
immediately," New York REIT Chairman Randolph Read said on
Tuesday.
After the termination, the real estate investment trust
would adopt a plan of selling individual assets and the proceeds
would be distributed to the its stockholders.
New York REIT shareholders Michael Ashner and Steven Witkoff
said in June they believed the REIT's proposed combination with
JBG would cause "material and permanent" damage of stockholder
value and that the board needs to be overhauled to "unlock
stockholder value and protect stockholder interests."
