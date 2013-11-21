RESEARCH ALERT-J B Hunt Transport Services: Barclays cuts target price

RPT-INSIGHT-US South, not just Mexico, stands in way of Rust Belt jobs revival

(Repeats for wider distribution) By Howard Schneider MOBILE, Ala., April 7 In the years since the 2008 financial crisis, this southern U.S. port city has attracted a new Airbus factory, seen its steel industry retool, and gained thousands of jobs building the Navy's new combat vessel. Some 300 miles north in Huntsville, new businesses sprout in farm fields drawn by readily available land, low taxes, flexible labor rules and improving infrastructure. As Pres