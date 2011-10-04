UPDATE 1-JBIC to offer $43 bln credit line to big banks - Nikkei

Oct 5 The Japan Bank for International Cooperation will offer credit lines worth $43 billion to three major banks to counter the effects of a strong yen, the Nikkei Japanese daily reported.

The move is part of a $100 billion program, which the government announced in August, to make it easier for banks to procure dollars and provide loans to Japanese companies pursuing overseas corporate buyouts, the paper said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will get a $15 billion credit line, while units of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will each get a $14 billion line, the business daily said.

The government-affiliated JBIC will lend the dollars, which it gets from the foreign exchange fund special account, to major banks at below-market rates and will ink the credit-line agreements with the banks on Wednesday, the paper reported.

Separately, the paper said the ruling Democratic Party of Japan policy chief Seiji Maehara on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to expand the government's program to about 10 trillion yen ($130.4 billion), from 7 trillion yen. ($1 = 76.710 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)