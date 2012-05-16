Brazil's JBS upbeat on growth, but shares dive

* Annual revenue seen rising $2.25 bln through new units
* Beef market showing improvement, poultry should follow
* First quarter earnings fell on yr but beat analyst views
By Peter Murphy
May 16 Investors carved more than 6 percent off
the share price of the world's top beef producer, Brazil's JBS
on Wednesday, disappointed by its eroding margins
despite the company's plans to resume growth in what it says is
a bright scenario for meats.
JBS shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange fell 6.6
percent to 6.24 reais by around 1:00 p.m. (1600 GMT). The blue
chip Bovespa index was down 0.5 percent in comparison, and had
achieved a 2 percent climb early in the trading session.
The company reported first quarter profit of 116.1 million
reais on Tuesday, ahead of analysts' views but down from a year
earlier.
Analysts said Wednesday's stock plunge was because margins
in the United States came in much lower than what the market was
expecting.
The company's EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue was 4.4
percent, down from 5.7 percent in the first quarter of last
year.
On a call with analysts to discuss the first quarter, JBS
CEO Wesley Batista, pointed to a strengthening market for both
beef and chicken and highlighted expected high returns on
capital from planned expansion the company is undertaking.
The company's first ever production of poultry in Brazil
through the leasing of Frangosul plants owned by France's Doux,
and the addition of new beef units would add around 4.5 billion
reais ($2.25 billion) to annual turnover.
The poultry assets will involve a capital outlay of 200
million reais and the company will spend a further 300 million
on expanding its beef production, two investments Batista said
were expected to bring "very high" returns.
BEEFING UP
The company started out as a family butcher's and shot to
the top spot in beef globally through an aggressive take-over
strategy which paused in the last few years. The company's heavy
leveraging has been an unnerving factor for analysts.
The company's appetite for take-overs appears to have
returned however.
On top of the Frangsosul deal and new beef plants, its offer
of around 268 million reais, half in shares and half in cash,
for bankrupt smaller Brazilian rival Independencia, was accepted
by that company's creditors on Tuesday.
"We are looking at expansion opportunities in Brazil and
nowhere outside. Our interest is to expand in beef since we're
seeing an improvement in it," Batista said.
He said the Frangosul leasing was an opportunity that arose
and JBS plumped for it because of expected high returns on the
capital outlay. It is expected to start production from June.
"We're seeing an constant improvement constant in chicken
and we're confident that in coming quarters, we will see an
improvement in the results from poultry," he said.
Batista said the company was incorporating 12 new beef
processing units whose output would boost the company's revenue
by 3 billion reais a year. Its new poultry operations would add
1.5 billion, he said.
Batista cited recent improvements seen in the demand for
beef on the international market and a recent sharp drop in the
Brazilian currency, the real, as improvements in the business
environment since the first quarter.