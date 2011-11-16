UPDATE 1-JBS says strategy switch will boost 2012 results

* Company says focus now on consolidation, not acquisition
* Rising meat demand in the U.S., China to help in 2012
* JBS shares down after reporting Q3 loss on Monday
(Adds quotes, background)
Nov 16 The world's top beef producer, Brazil's
JBS (JBSS3.SA), said on Wednesday it expects its financial
results to improve in the fourth quarter over the third and
said prospects for 2012 were looking brighter than this year.
Late on Monday, the company posted a third-quarter net loss
of 67.5 million reais ($38 million), compared to a year-earlier
profit of 143 million reais. Dragging on its bottom line were
losses at its Pilgrim's Pride poultry business in the United
States and a plunge in the value of Brazil's currency, which
pushed up the cost of servicing its foreign debts.
The company's shares tumbled more than 3 percent within
minutes of the Sao Paulo stock exchange opening on Wednesday.
Markets were closed for a bank holiday on Tuesday.
In a conference call with analysts, JBS President Wesley
Batista said he was upbeat about the prospects for JBS poultry
and bovine products in the United States and that rising demand
for pork in China should boost the company's results in 2012.
"The fourth quarter will be above the third quarter of this
year and we should be able to deliver an even better result
than in 2011," Batista said.
He said the company was now focused on improving its books,
raising cash and paying down debt after a flurry of more than
14 acquisitions in the last six years, including buying rivals
Swift, Smithfield Beef and Pilgrim's Pride.
"We are focused on organic growth and not focused on
acquisitions. We think it is time to raise cash and reduce
debt," Batista said. "We want to internalize everything we have
done in the last three or four years".
The company hopes to improve results from its beef
operations in the United States by increasing sales and
trimming costs.
Batista said JBS was seeking to expand its dairy operations
and would embark on a marketing campaign for fresh beef in
Brazil.
The company's available cash, totaling 5.6 billion reais,
exceeds its short-term debt obligations, Batista said.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy in Brasilia; Editing by John
Wallace)