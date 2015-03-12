UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS says to abandon long-running search for acquisitions

(Adds comments on exchange rate, bird flu, context)
SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazilian meats company JBS
SA plans to focus on Australia, its U.S. pork
operations and its processed foods division under a 2015
strategy focused on "organic expansion" rather than
acquisitions, CEO Wesley Batista said on Thursday.
Between 2.5 billion and 3 billion reais ($806 million - $967
million) in capital investment will be needed this year to
support the strategy, Batista said during a conference call.
The company first said it would not seek new acquisitions
this year in its fourth-quarter earnings statement on Wednesday,
ending a years-long strategy of aggressive takeovers.
"We have many fruits to harvest," Batista said of the
company's recent acquisitions.
JBS plans to finalize its $1.25 billion purchase of
Australian processed foods maker Primo Smallgoods this month.
The deal, announced in November, is an opportunity to increase
sales in Asian markets.
The company also has more synergies to reap from the 2013
purchase of Brazilian poultry producer Seara, Batista said.
After reporting 2014 revenue of 120 billion reais, the
one-time family-run butcher surpassed miner Vale SA
as Brazil's largest private sector non-bank company by revenue.
Batista said JBS would continue to protect its business with
hedge contracts in dollars, a strategy it adopted to avoid
losses related to a weakening real. About 80 percent of
JBS's debt is in dollars.
"Last year we made the decision to be 100 percent hedged. We
paid a heavy price at the beginning of the year ... but we had
the right strategy," Batista said.
Batista said a suspected case of avian influenza in Arkansas
identified on Tuesday would have little or no impact on the
finances of JBS or its U.S. poultry affiliate Pilgrims Pride
.
"Exports at Pilgrim's represent 8 percent of our business
... even if some markets close we do not think this will hurt
our profit margins," Batista said.
The company's shares fell more than 1 percent in Sao Paulo
even as the Bovespa index rose.
Batista said any subsequent import bans would target the
state of Arkansas rather than the United States. He does not
believe Mexico would close its doors to U.S. poultry imports
over the incident.
Some analysts have warned that the bird flu case, if
confirmed, could widen trading bans from countries such as
Taiwan, Singapore and Nicaragua.
($1 = 3.1 reais)
