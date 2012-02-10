版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 21:15 BJT

JBS shares drop after plans to list dairy unit

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Shares of Brazilian meatpacker JBS fell 3 percent in early Friday trading after announcing plans to list its Vigor dairy unit separately on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

