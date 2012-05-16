Brazil meatpacker JBS Q1 net down 21%, beats street view

RIO DE JANEIRO May 15 Brazil's JBS,
the world's largest beef producer, said on Tuesday its
first-quarter profit fell 21 percent as deferred tax charges and
operating costs rose, but the results exceeded the average of
analysts' estimates.
The Sao Paulo-based meat packer reported consolidated net
income of 116.1 million reais ($58.05 million) for the three
months ended March 31 compared with 147.0 million reais a year
earlier.
That beat the 107 million reais average estimate of 8
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, rose 9.1 percent to
16.01 billion reais. The cost of goods sold, though, jumped 10.6
percent.
JBS, which began as a family-owned butcher shop, appears to
have regained its appetite for expansion after making an offer
last month for bankrupt rival Independencia. The company's
creditors accepted JBS's offer on Tuesday.
The company also announced this month that it would lease
the poultry assets of Frangosul, a local poultry producer owned
by France's Doux.
JBS shares lost 6.2 percent on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa
stock exchange on Tuesday. The Bovespa index of the most traded
Sao Paulo stocks shed 2.3 percent weighed on by the prospect of
more economic strife in Europe with the threat that Greece could
abandon the euro.
In a ratings report this week, Fitch Ratings said the
company had a strong business profile with its dominant position
in meats but had an above average risk profile due to cyclical
risks in the sector and the aggressive expansion drive that has
catapulted the company to the top in the ranking of beef
producers.
Last month JBS's U.S. poultry subsidiary, Pilgrim's Pride
, posted a profit of $39.6 million for the first quarter,
compared with losses of $120 million in the year-earlier period.