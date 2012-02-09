Brazil's JBS to spin off, list dairy unit Vigor

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian meatpacker JBS unveiled on Thursday plans to spin off and sell shares of its dairy foods unit Vigor, according to a regulatory statement.
Under the plan, current shareholders of the São Paulo-based meatpacker, the world's biggest, will have the right to subscribe a "proportional stake" in Vigor, the filing noted. JBS plans to list Vigor in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the filing added.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)