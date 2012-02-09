Brazil's JBS to spin off, list dairy unit Vigor

SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian meatpacker JBS unveiled on Thursday plans to spin off and sell shares of its dairy foods unit Vigor, according to a regulatory statement.

Under the plan, current shareholders of the São Paulo-based meatpacker, the world's biggest, will have the right to subscribe a "proportional stake" in Vigor, the filing noted. JBS plans to list Vigor in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the filing added.