Brazil's JBS beef producer posts Q2 net loss

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* JBS posts Q2 net loss of 180.8 mln reais
* Second-quarter EBITDA tumbles 41.2 pct from year-ago
SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazil's JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer, reported a second-quarter net loss of 180.8 million reais ($114 million), reversing a year-ago gain as U.S. performance suffered.
The company posted net income of 3.7 million reais in the second quarter in 2010, with net income of 147 million reais in the first quarter of this year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, totaled 587.7 million reais in the second quarter, down 41.2 percent from 1 billion reais a year before.
The EBITDA was hurt by U.S. chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride Corp PPC.N, controlled by JBS, which was affected by high grain prices, the company said. JBS also noted the weak performance of its beef unit in the United States in the quarter.
JBS shares gained 2.65 percent to 4.26 reais in Sao Paulo during the day, compared with a 2.2 percent advance in the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.
Analysts have warned that JBS leveraged itself heavily during a buying spree over the past five years and if global meat prices fall the company could face problems servicing its debt given tight profit margins seen recently. [ID:nN18249053] ($1=1.5888 reais) (Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Bruno Marfinati; editing by Andre Grenon)
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.