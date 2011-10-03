Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* World's top beef producer not working with banks-filing
* Marfrig could see losses on dollar debts - analysts
SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer, said it was not working with banks to finance a merger with rivals Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) and Minerva (BEEF3.SA).
JBS "is not taking steps with foreign and national banks to finance an eventual merger ... as some media reports have said in recent days," the company said in a securities filing.
"Any such move will be duly communicated to the market through official channels," the statement added.
Marfrig could see net losses in the third quarter due to significant debts in dollars, according to Raymond James analysts. Brazil's currency depreciated 16 percent in September. [ID:nN1E7920HM]
Shares of Marfrig deepened losses to 2.3 percent after the JBS filing, trading at 5.99 reais. Marfrig did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.