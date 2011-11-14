Brazil meatpacker JBS posts $38 mln Q3 net loss

BRIEF-Gannett reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.50
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer, posted on Monday a net loss of 67.5 million reais ($38 million), compared to a 143 million reais profit a year earlier.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, an indicator of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 24 percent from a year ago to 787 million reais, according to a securities filing. ($1 = 1.77 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Sunlink Health Systems - has extended previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020