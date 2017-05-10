Brazil's JBS mulls delaying international unit IPO: sources

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 10 JBS SA, the world's
largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a
global food processing unit originally expected for the second
quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in
Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
Executives at São Paulo-based JBS were worried by the impact
that the probe into alleged bribery of Brazilian health
officials had on investors, the sources said.
The "Weak Flesh" probe named JBS alongside dozens of peers
in a scheme that involved alleged payments to inspectors to
overlook food safety procedures.
The investigation led to temporary bans on Brazilian meat
exports by several countries. JBS has repeatedly denied any
wrongdoing and insisted there that there was no problem with
product quality.
The scandal broke weeks before JBS was due to launch the
initial public offering of JBS Foods International BV, which
could have raised about $1 billion and help accelerate expansion
outside Brazil.
The IPO could be put on hold until the impact of the probe
on JBS Foods International can be better gauged, the source
said. JBS has kept Barclays Plc as a leading
underwriter for the transaction, the sources added.
The media office of JBS declined to comment.
The delay is another blow in JBS's efforts to implement a
reorganization plan aimed at transforming it into a global food
processor. The JBS Foods International IPO plan was announced
last December.
Previously, JBS was forced to scrap a plan to relocate
international operations to Ireland after the investment arm of
Brazil's state development bank BNDES balked at it. Over
two-thirds of JBS' revenue come from operations outside
Brazil.
Reuters reported on March 22, days after the investigation
was launched, that JBS would press ahead with the IPO while
seeking to shore up investor confidence with a campaign arguing
the police probe misstated facts.
At the time, JBS or advisors saw no pushback from potential
investors.
Since then, JBS has resumed slaughtering at most of the 10
beef processing units that were shut down in the wake of the
Weak Flesh probe. Import suspensions on Brazilian meats from
countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America lasted a week or
so.
