UPDATE 2-JBS says to purchase U.S. Cargill pork assets for $1.45 bln

(Adds Cargill comment, analyst and farmer view)
SAO PAULO and CHICAGO, July 1 JBS SA, the
world's largest meat packer, is buying Cargill Inc's U.S. pork
business for $1.45 billion, free of debt, it said in a statement
on Wednesday, a deal that would make it one of the largest and
most powerful meat companies in the United States.
The bid by the company's JBS USA subsidiary comes just over
a week after Brazil-based JBS said it would buy Moy
Park Ltd, the British unit of rival Marfrig Global Foods SA
and marks the latest sign of consolidation in the
U.S. protein sector.
Last month, dairy cooperative Land O'Lakes Inc. and United
Suppliers Inc. said they would merge their crops inputs units,
spawning a business group with more than $7 billion in annual
sales. In 2013, U.S. pork powerhouse Smithfield Foods Inc merged
with Shuanghui International of China in a $4.7 billion deal.
Like the Shuanghui-Smithfield deal, approval of the Cargill
sale could hinge on whether U.S. federal regulators look at just
the pork unit, or JBS' entire meat business, said Jim Robb,
analyst at the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
Industry data puts JBS USA as controlling about 22 percent
of the U.S. beef market, and about 18 percent of the U.S.
poultry market, the second largest player in both sectors behind
Tyson Foods Inc..
The deal announced on Wednesday includes two meat processing
plants in Iowa and Illinois, as well as five feed mills in
Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa and Texas and four hog farms in
Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
If all protein sectors are included, the U.S. Department of
Justice could find that the company would have too large a slice
of the U.S. meat market: JBS USA touts itself as a leading
processor of beef, pork and lamb, in addition to being a
majority shareholder in chicken processor Pilgrim's Pride Corp.
"It depends on how (the U.S. government) cuts it up," Robb
said. "JBS has relatively small holdings on the hog side, but
Cargill has relatively large holdings."
STRATEGIC GROWTH
JBS said its latest purchase was in line with its strategy
to "grow its portfolio of prepared and value-added products,
expanding the company's customer base."
JBS, which grew from a family-run butcher to become Brazil's
largest company by revenue, purchased Australian processed foods
maker Primo Smallgoods in November in order to increase sales to
Asia.
Cargill had not been looking to sell its pork business but
"JBS approached us with an offer that we had to consider," said
spokesman Mike Martin, adding the company was sticking with its
other animal protein businesses globally and would "evaluate
opportunities that could provide long-term, profitable growth."
News of the deal came a surprise to some industry watchers
and U.S. farmers.
Cargill Meat Solutions, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas,
had seemed to be trying to increase the ranks of farmers who
produce hogs for the company, said Mike Paustian, an independent
hog producer in Scott County, Iowa. He said he saw Cargill
advertisements looking for pig growers.
"The impression that I had is they were looking for places
to put pigs," he said.
Still, the takeover should not impact independent producers
much because a lot of Cargill's supply comes from contract
growers, said Paustian, who usually sells his hogs to Tyson
Foods.
"A lot of what they were processing were their own hogs.
They were pretty integrated. It's not like you're potentially
losing a big market for us to sell our hogs to," he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo Parra Bernal in
Sao Paulo, and Tom Polansek, Michael Hirtzer and P.J.
Huffstutter in Chicago.; Editing by Andrew Hay)