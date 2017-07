SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Monday Minerva SA's purchase of rival JBS SA's South American assets without restrictions.

Cade's decision was published on Monday's edition of the government's official gazette. Still, the transaction remains on hold after a Brazilian Supreme Court justice last week upheld a lower court decision to stop the $300 million transaction. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)