UPDATE 2-JBS scraps reorganization after Brazil veto; shares slump

(Adds comments from CEO on BNDES decision to veto
reorganization)
By Reese Ewing and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 26 JBS SA has scrapped a program
to move some operations outside Brazil after a government agency
vetoed the move, sending shares of the world's biggest beef
exporter tumbling and dealing a blow to a plan to become a
global food processing powerhouse.
In a Wednesday securities filing, São Paulo-based JBS
said that BNDES Participações SA, the
investment arm of Brazil's state development bank BNDES
, opposed the plan, which included separating the
company's global operations and moving them to Ireland.
BNDES did not explain why it challenged the reorganization
plan, JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista told analysts
on a call from Colorado. A BNDES representative said the state
agency will comment later on Wednesday.
"The bank thought it was not the best road ahead for the
company," said Batista, adding that the current shareholder
agreement with BNDES would end in 2019, which would then free it
to reorganize operations.
Shares of the world's No. 1 meatpacker plunged nearly 18
percent on Wednesday, the most in eight years, signaling
frustration with the end of a plan aimed at accelerating JBS's
growth, reducing fundraising costs, optimizing taxes and
attracting a wider base of investors.
"This is a major negative surprise. The listing process had
already been moving since May and a veto from this shareholder
was totally unexpected," said Pedro Leduc, an analyst with
JPMorgan Securities. BNDESPar holds 20 percent of JBS, making it
the company's No. 2 shareholder, after the Batista family's 45
percent stake.
Batista said there were alternatives to the reorganization
but did not elaborate, except to say that listing North American
assets on the New York Stock Exchange was one possibility. The
region is the biggest source of revenue for JBS globally.
Under terms of the plan proposed in May, the JBS Foods
International unit was to be listed in New York. Investors saw
the move as the best way for JBS to become the first Brazilian
multinational with a clear division of local and global assets.
The billionaire Batista brothers Wesley and Joesley, who are
JBS's CEO and chairman, respectively, expected the
reorganization to be ready by November.
CHANGE OF COMMAND
The company's shares fell as much as 17.6 percent to 9.72
reais in São Paulo, their biggest drop since Oct. 15, 2008,
cutting into their gains this year. Since the reorganization was
announced, JBS had risen 43 percent.
The reorganization was devised before a new Brazilian
government swapped the senior management of BNDES. President
Michel Temer tapped economist Maria Silvia Bastos to run BNDES
and BNDESPar, replacing Luciano Coutinho, who was for years seen
as a supporter of the Batistas' push to internationalize JBS.
The idea of splitting Brazil-based and global assets gained
traction because most of JBS's revenues now come from overseas
units, especially from North America. According to people with
knowledge of the situation, executives had told investors in
several road shows promoting the reorganization that BNDESPar
was on board with the plan.
Abandoning the reorganization plan comes at a time when JBS
has fallen under increased scrutiny from prosecutors and
government auditors for allegedly providing Brazil's former
ruling Workers Party with illegal donations in the 2014
presidential campaign. JBS denied making any undeclared
donations to the party or ruling coalition allies.
JBS had hired the investment-banking units of Morgan Stanley
& Co and Banco Santander Brasil SA to
structure the deal, with law firms White & Case LLP and Mattos
Filho Advogados as legal advisers.
(Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli and Phil Berlowitz)