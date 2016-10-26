UPDATE 1-Brazil's BNDESPar claims JBS reorganization against shareholders' interests

(Adds context in paragraphs 3-6)
SAO PAULO Oct 26 BNDESPar, the
equity arm of Brazil's state lender BNDES, vetoed a proposed
reorganization of meatpacking company JBS claiming
"it is not in the best interest of the company and its
shareholders," according to a statement Wednesday.
BNDESPar said the reorganization would transfer about 85
percent of the company's cash generating capability to a foreign
entity, "substantially altering the rights and duties of all of
the company's shareholders."
The veto, unveiled earlier in the day by Sao Paulo-based
JBS, sent shares of the world's biggest beef exporter tumbling
as it dealt a blow to plans to become a global food processing
powerhouse headquartered in Ireland.
BNDESPar, which owns 20.36 of JBS's capital stock, started
to invest in the company in 2007. As a party to the company's
shareholder agreement, BNDESPar has veto rights over corporate
reorganizations, the statement said.
"BNDESPar is observing its fiduciary duties, and is acting
to protect the interests of the company it invested in," the
government agency said in the statement.
JBS shares plunged nearly 18 percent on Wednesday, the most
in eight years, indicating frustration with the end of a plan
aimed at accelerating growth, reducing fundraising costs,
optimizing taxes and attracting a wider investor base.
