Hedging by Brazilian meatpacker JBS saved it 1 bln reais -CEO

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat producer, would have suffered losses upward of 1 billion reais ($435 million) due to exchange rate fluctuations were it not for a conservative hedging policy, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
