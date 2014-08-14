版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 15日 星期五

Brazilian meats company JBS profit drops 25 pct in Q2

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazil's JBS SA registered a net profit of 254.3 million reais ($112 million) in second quarter, down 25 percent from net earnings of 338.5 million reais in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)
