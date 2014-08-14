Brazilian meats company JBS profit drops 25 pct in Q2

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazil's JBS SA registered a net profit of 254.3 million reais ($112 million) in second quarter, down 25 percent from net earnings of 338.5 million reais in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.