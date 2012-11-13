版本:
Brazil meatpacker JBS posts third quarter net income of $178 mln

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's biggest beef producer, posted a profit of 367 million reais ($178 million) for the third quarter of 2012 on Tuesday, compared with a 67.5 million reais loss in the same period last year.

The company's profit came in below the 404 million reais average estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters.

