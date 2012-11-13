Brazil meatpacker JBS posts third quarter net income of $178 mln

BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's biggest beef producer, posted a profit of 367 million reais ($178 million) for the third quarter of 2012 on Tuesday, compared with a 67.5 million reais loss in the same period last year.
The company's profit came in below the 404 million reais average estimate of five analysts polled by Reuters.
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and condensate production in 2017
* Alexion reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides financial guidance for 2017