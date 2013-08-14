JBS second-quarter profit misses estimate, but double year earlier

SAO PAULO Aug 14 JBS SA, the world's largest meat packer, posted a second-quarter profit on Wednesday that was double the year ago figure, but less than analysts expected, as lower costs and a favorable exchange rate helped its bottom line.

The São Paulo-based company posted unadjusted consolidated earnings of 338.5 million reais ($147 million) in April through June, almost exactly double the 169 million reais net gains in the same period a year ago, a market filing said.

However, the result missed the average estimate of 346 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of five analysts.

Contributing to the better results, grain prices have dropped so far in 2013 on expectations of a bumper U.S. harvest after a drought in North America hurt corn and soybean output, and saddled JBS's U.S. division with high feed costs in 2012.

Net revenue was 21.9 billion reais, slightly above the 21.7 billion reais estimate in the poll and 19 percent above the 18.5 billion reais recorded a year ago.

Sales volumes also rose, as a weaker Brazilian currency against the dollar encouraged foreign purchases of Brazilian beef, the filing said.

Despite the increase in net revenue, the cost of goods sold by the company rose 16 percent during the quarter from a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational profitability known as EBITDA, rose 65 percent from a year earlier to 1.67 billion reais in the second quarter. The poll forecast EBITDA of 1.3 billion reais for the quarter.

JBS, which grew from a small slaughterhouse in the mid western Brazilian state of Goias about 40 years ago into a multinational company with operations in more than a dozen countries, said it generated free cash flow of 563 million reais and an operating cash flow of 886.7 million reais during the second quarter.

JBS said on June 10 that it intended to acquire the Seara poultry and pork unit from rival Marfrig Alimentos SA for $2.75 billion, which could increase its debt, but the deal still needs to be approved by anti-trust regulators.