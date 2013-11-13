UPDATE 1-JBS third-quarter profit drops, misses forecasts

SAO PAULO Nov 13 JBS SA, the world's largest meat packer, posted a third-quarter profit on Wednesday that was well below analysts' expectations after taking on more debt to acquire the Seara poultry unit from its rival Marfrig.

The São Paulo-based company posted unadjusted consolidated earnings of 219.8 million reais ($95.6 million) for the July-September period.

The result was less than half of the average estimate of 452 million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts and 40 percent below the year-earlier 367 million reais.

In the previous quarter, the company's profit was 338.5 million reais, helped by lower feed costs and a stronger real that made Brazilian beef exports more appealing.

While those positive trends continue, JBS incurred a third-quarter financial expense of 874.9 million reais, more than double a year earlier, it said due to the cost of maintaining hedging instruments through the quarter.

JBS announced plans on June 10 to acquire the Seara poultry and pork unit from rival Marfrig Alimentos SA for $2.75 billion and the deal was approved by anti-trust regulators in September.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational profitability known as EBITDA, rose 24 percent from a year earlier to 1.71 billion reais in the third quarter. The poll forecast EBITDA of 1.52 billion reais for the quarter.

Leverage, or the relationship of net debt to EBITDA, was 4.03 including the Seara acquisition and 2.96 not including the new unit, according to JBS's earnings report.

Net revenue for the quarter was 24.2 billion reais, up 25.1 percent from a year ago and beating the 21.5 billion expected by analysts. Results were strong for the company's South American business, JBS Mercosul, it said.

JBS grew from a small slaughterhouse in the mid-western Brazilian state of Goias about 40 years ago into a multinational company with operations in more than a dozen countries.