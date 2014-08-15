UPDATE 1-Brazilian meats company JBS profit drops 25 pct in quarter

(Add details on drop in profit)
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazil's JBS SA
registered a net profit of 254.3 million reais ($112 million) in
second quarter, down 25 percent from net earnings of 338.5
million reais in the same quarter a year ago, the company said
in a filing on Thursday.
JBS, the world's largest beef exporter, said currency
hedging costs along with a one-off premium of 40.7 million reais
paid on early liquidation of bonds negatively inflated the
company's financial losses by 65 percent to just over 1 billion
reais in the quarter versus a year ago.
Net revenue, however, grew 32 percent to 28.97 billion reais
from the second quarter of 2013, and earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization - a measure of cash flow
known as EBITDA - grew 46 percent to 2.4 billion reais.
This outpaced the growth in cost of goods sold which climbed
30 percent to 24.71 billion reais from the same quarter in 2013.
JBS continues to reduce its net debt to EBITDA, a measure of
the company's leverage, to 3.15 in the quarter from a high of
4.03 in the third quarter of last year.
Meanwhile, the company has clearly stepped up its growth
through acquisition strategy. On July 14, it signed a deal to
take over local food processor Ceu Azul Alimentos. And on July
28 it and its U.S. poultry unit Pilgrim's Pride acquired
Tyson Foods Inc's poultry divisions in Mexico and
Brazil.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio, Bernard
Orr)