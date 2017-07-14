FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 小时前
JBS sells Canada cattle feeding operation for $40 million to MCF
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
2017年7月14日

JBS sells Canada cattle feeding operation for $40 million to MCF

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA has agreed to sell its feed lots in Canada and an adjoining farm to MCF Holdings Ltd for $40 million, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to the terms of the agreement JBS' subsidiary Food Canada Inc. signed, MCF will continue to supply cattle to JBS Canada's unit in Brooks, the filing said. On June 20, after its controlling shareholder paid a record fine for involvement in corruption, JBS announced the intention to sell $1.8 billion in assets, including its U.S. cattle feeding operation. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

