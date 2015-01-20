CORRECTED-J.C. Penney to bring back a home catalog - WSJ

(Corrects headline to say "a home" from "its big book" catalog. Deletes "hefty" in paragraph 1.)

Jan 20 Department-store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc is bringing back a print catalog five years after ditching it to focus on the web, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The retailer stopped mailing its 'Big Book' catalog in 2009 and phased out its distribution of 70 smaller catalogs a year later, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Cuf2PN)

The move is substantiated with data showing that many of its online sales were driven by what the shoppers saw in print, the newspaper said.

The new, 120-page book will present items from the company's home department and will be sent to select customers in March, the first time it has sent out a catalog since 2010, the report said.

J.C. Penney has been on the rebound this year after reversing an ill-fated attempt to move upmarket under former Chief Executive Ron Johnson.

J.C. Penney could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)