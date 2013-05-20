RLPC: J.C. Penney ups TLB to $2.25B, cuts pricing

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 Embattled retailer J.C. Penney
has increased its new five-year term loan B to $2.25
billion from $1.75 billion, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The loan is now expected to price at a range of LIB+500-525,
with a 1 percent Libor floor and a 99.5 issue price. Previously,
the TLB was talked at LIB+575, with a 1 percent Libor floor and
a 99 issue price.
The loan will be covenant-lite and will include call
protection of 102 and 101 in the first and second years,
respectively.
The new term loan will be used to refinance the company's
outstanding 7.125 percent notes due 2023, to fund working
capital and back general corporate purposes.
Goldman Sachs is lead arranger. The loan was approximately
three times oversubscribed ahead of its launch at a bank meeting
on May 14, sources said.
The loan will be structurally senior to $2.6 billion of
unsecured bonds and $3.9 billion of equity value in the
company's capital structure, according to a lender presentation.
The new loan will be guaranteed by Penney subsidiaries, and
secured by substantially all assets of the company, including
real estate. More than $4 billion of hard collateral will back
the loan, including an appraised value of over $3.3 billion in
real estate collateral.
The loan will have a second-lien claim to collateral under
the existing $1.85 billion asset-based lending revolving credit
facility led by JP Morgan.
Corporate family ratings on J.C. Penney are Caa1/CCC+/B-.
Facility ratings on the term loan B are B2/B/BB-.
The loan will help to stave off a near-term liquidity crunch
stemming from operational declines after a failed turnaround at
the company.
In mid-April, J.C. Penney was forced to draw down $850
million from its $1.85 billion asset-based revolving credit
facility to help buy inventory and revamp its business strategy.
S&P calls the company's liquidity "less than adequate," and
estimates a free operating cash flow burn of about $1.5 billion
over the next 12 months.
Books close at 5 p.m. today, and allocations are expected
thereafter.