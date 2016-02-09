UPDATE 1-Burberry sues J.C. Penney for selling knockoff jackets, scarves

(Adds details from complaint, case citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 9 Burberry Group Plc, the
British luxury fashion brand, sued J. C. Penney Co on
Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of trademark infringement
for selling outerwear that featured exact copies of its famous
"Burberry check" pattern.
In a complaint filed in U.S. district court in Manhattan,
Burberry accused J.C. Penney of illegally selling "quilted
jackets" with the pattern, as well as "scarf coats" in which
scarves carrying the pattern were sold with matching coats.
Burberry said it has used its check trademark since the
1920s, in its original red, camel, black and white color
combination as well as other combinations.
It said J.C. Penney kept selling its infringing products for
two months after the Plano, Texas-based retailer learned of
Burberry's objections.
The Levy Group, a Manhattan distributor accused of supplying
the infringing merchandise, was also named as a defendant.
"Even though defendants' infringing products are of inferior
quality, they appear superficially similar to genuine Burberry
products," Burberry said. "Defendants' actions are intended to
deceive and mislead consumers into believing that defendants' or
their products are authorized, sponsored by or connected to
Burberry."
J.C. Penney did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Levy had no one available to comment.
The lawsuit seeks a halt to further infringements, plus
either triple damages, the disgorgement of illegal profit, or up
to $2 million for each infringed trademark.
Founded in 1856, Burberry is one of many luxury brands to
sue over the sale of alleged knockoffs that they fear can reduce
sales, or damage reputations and customer goodwill.
The case is Burberry Ltd v. J.C. Penney Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-00982.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Steve Orlofsky)