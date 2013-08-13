JC Penney CDS narrows after Ackman's departure

Aug 13 (IFR) - Credit default swaps (CDS) in JC Penney
snapped tighter across all maturities on Tuesday after activist
investor Bill Ackman resigned from the company's board following
a bitter fight over the future of the troubled retailer.
The five-year maturity, typically the most actively
transacted, tightened by 90bp to 1132bp, while the 10-year
narrowed 40bp to 1151.5bp. One-year CDS narrowed over 100bp and
the tenor briefly fell below par.
CDS are essentially protection against the default of an
issuer's bonds. Tightening or narrowing means the market
believes a default is somewhat less likely or has more
confidence in the name.
JC Penney has seen its CDS blow out some 60% since
mid-May, after then CEO Ron Johnson was pushed out following
what many saw as a disastrous tenure in which he tried to
radically restructure the retailer's corporate strategy and its
image in the marketplace. Around that time, the company also
released first-quarter results that fell short of consensus
estimates.
Ackman stepped down from the board Monday after battling to
oust interim CEO Myron Ullman, who took over following Johnson's
departure, and Chairman Thomas Engibous.
In his place the board elected Ronald Tysoe, an industry
insider with 16 years experience with Federated Department
Stores.
Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management owns
about an 18% stake in JC Penney.
"The crosscurrents are huge in [JC Penney] and there has
been a confluence of noise, which has been a driver of
sentiment," said Brian McGough, the head of retail sector
research at Hedgeye Risk Management.
As of August 2, the DTCC net notional levels in JC Penney -
essentially the total amount of protection written on the
company's bonds - was USD1.67bn, up 13% since mid-May.
The widening in Penney's CDS since then has pushed its
synthetic credit curves further into negative territory in both
the short and intermediate term, reflecting the increase in risk
premia.
But Ackman's departure has provided a reprieve in the
heavily inverted 5s10s CDS curve, as its negativity was
marginally lessened amid the tightening in CDS. Likewise, the
shorter-term 3s5s steepened back to positive terrain on Tuesday
thanks to the improved sentiment.