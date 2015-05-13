UPDATE 1-J.C. Penney posts narrower 1st qtr loss, lifts margin target

(Adds details, background)
May 13 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc
reported
a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and lifted its annual
gross margin target, helped by solid demand for women's apparel
and home goods.
Shares of the company rose 1.6 percent to $8.85 in
after-hours trade.
The company posted a loss of $167 million, or 55 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended May 2, compared with a net
loss of $352 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the loss was 57 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 76 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said sales at stores open
more than a year rose 3.4 percent in the first quarter, below
guidance for 3.5 to 4.5 percent growth.
But the company said it now expects same-store sales to rise
4 percent to 5 percent in 2015, compared with a prior range for
the year of 3 percent to 5 percent.
J.C. Penney's sales have been on the mend since abandoning
the ill-fated strategies of former Chief Executive Ron Johnson,
who tried to take the chain upmarket before departing in 2013.
Under CEO Mike Ullman, it reinstated traditional discounting
and is focusing resources on a narrower set of product
categories including apparel and home goods.
While it has been unable to translate that growth into
profitability, the company said its gross margin improved 330
basis points in the first quarter to 36.4 percent of sales.
The company said it now expects gross margin to improve 100
to 150 basis points for 2015, up from a 50 to 100 basis points
improvement under a prior forecast unveiled in February.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese
and Alan Crosby)