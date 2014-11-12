UPDATE 1-J.C. Penney reports flat same-store sales as autumn sales slow

(Adds forecast, shares, details, background)
Nov 12 Troubled retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc
said comparable sales in the third quarter were
unchanged from last year as sales of warm clothing slowed in
September and October due to unseasonably warm weather.
The company's shares were down 2.4 percent at $7.59 in
extended trading on Wednesday.
The slowdown in same-store sales comes after three quarters
of growth as the company tries to recover from a botched effort
to move upmarket in 2012.
The company, however, said it expects same-store sales to
rise 2-4 percent in the holiday shopping quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter same-store
sales growth of 2.8 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
J.C. Penney managed to narrow its quarterly loss by 61
percent to $188 million, or 62 cents per share, as it cut back
on discounts and reined in costs.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 77 cents per
share.
Margins improved to 36.6 percent in the third quarter ended
Nov. 1 from 29.5 percent a year earlier.
Revenue fell slightly to $2.76 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 93 cents per
share on revenue of $2.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nathan Layne in
Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)