2015年 11月 13日

J.C. Penney quarterly sales rise 5 pct

Nov 13 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by demand for home products and footwear and a strong performance by the Sephora beauty shops in its stores.

The department store operator's net loss narrowed to $137 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $188 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.90 billion from $2.76 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

