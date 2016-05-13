J.C. Penney reports lower quarterly sales

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 U.S. department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc joined rivals including Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp in reporting a drop in sales in a quarter marked by a slump in apparel demand.
The company's net loss narrowed to $68 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $150 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, net sales fell 1.6 percent to $2.81 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.