J.C. Penney sales increase on higher demand for apparel, jewelry

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
Feb 26 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand for household goods, apparel and jewelry increased during the holiday shopping season.
The company posted a loss of $59 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of $35 million, or 11 cents per share a year earlier.
Total net sales rose to $3.89 billion from $3.78 billion. Same-store sales rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands