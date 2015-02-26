J.C. Penney sales increase on higher demand for apparel, jewelry

Feb 26 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand for household goods, apparel and jewelry increased during the holiday shopping season.

The company posted a loss of $59 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a profit of $35 million, or 11 cents per share a year earlier.

Total net sales rose to $3.89 billion from $3.78 billion. Same-store sales rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)