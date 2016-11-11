J.C. Penney's quarterly comparable sales fall 0.8 percent

Nov 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 0.8
percent fall in quarterly comparable store sales on Friday,
reflecting weak store traffic, increased price competition from
online and off-price retailers and a general shift away from
spending on apparel.
Analysts on average had expected Penney's same-store sales
to increase 2.7 percent in the quarter, according to research
firm Consensus Metrix.
Penney's net loss narrowed to $67 million, or 22 cents per
share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a loss
of $115 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the retailer lost 21 cents per share.
Net sales fell 1.4 percent to $2.86 billion.
The company's shares were down 9.3 percent at $7.99 in
premarket trading.
