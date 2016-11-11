UPDATE 3-J.C. Penney posts surprise drop in same-store sales, shares slip

(Adds fourth-quarter outlook, details from conference call;
updates shares)
By Siddharth Cavale
Nov 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a
surprise 0.8 percent fall in quarterly comparable-store sales on
Friday, reflecting weak traffic, increasing competition from
online and off-price retailers and a general shift away from
spending on apparel.
The company said a warmer-than-usual September and
disruptions caused by the company's rollout of appliance
showrooms in 500 stores during the quarter also hurt sales.
As a result Penney, cut its full-year sales growth forecast
for stores open at least a year to 1-2 percent from 3-4 percent.
Analysts on average had expected Penney's same-store sales
to increase 2.7 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 29,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
All apparel categories - men's, kids and women - performed
below expectations, Chief Executive Marvin Ellison said on a
conference call with analysts.
Penney, aiming to capitalize on the declining fortunes of
rival Sears Holdings Corp, opened 113 appliance
showrooms in one week to take advantage of the Columbus Day
holiday weekend. The process was more complex than expected,
creating disruption in stores that hit sales, Ellison said.
However, sales improved in the last two weeks of the quarter
and Ellison said the company expected same-store sales to
increase by 2-5 percent in the current quarter.
Helped by the encouraging forecast, J.C. Penney's shares
recovered to trade about 1.6 percent down in early trading after
falling as much as 9 percent before the opening bell.
Up to Thursday's close of $8.81, J.C. Penney's shares had
risen 32.2 percent since the start of the year as the company
outperformed its rivals in same-store sales, benefiting from
falling unemployment and rising wages.
Penney and other traditional retailers have been struggling
to overcome intense competition from online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc and off-price outlets such as TJX Cos
Inc's T.J.Maxx, which offer deep discounts on apparel.
Penney, which caters mainly to lower-income shoppers, joins
its closest rivals in reporting a drop in same-store sales in
the latest quarter. Macy's Inc, the biggest U.S.
department store operator, reported a 2.7 percent decline while
Kohl's Corp posted a drop of 1.7 percent.
Penney's net sales fell 1.4 percent to $2.86 billion,
missing analysts' average estimate of $2.95 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also recorded its 11th straight quarterly net
loss, of $67 million, or 22 cents per share. However, this was
an improvement from last year's loss of $115 million, or 38
cents per share, as the company continued to cut costs.
Excluding items, Penney lost 21 cents per share.
Still the company, like its rivals, was upbeat going into
the most important shopping period of the year. "We are excited
about the initiatives we have in place to drive incremental
growth during the holiday season," Ellison said.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)