J.C. Penney's loss more than doubles on weak sales, higher costs

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc's quarterly loss more than doubled, hurt by weak sales in February and higher costs related to store closures and employee severance packages.
Net loss widened to $180 million, or 58 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $68 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at stores open more than a year fell 3.5 percent, more than the 0.7 percent decline, according to the average of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project