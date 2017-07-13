FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
2017年7月13日 / 下午12点49分 / 1 天前

J.C. Penney to add toy sections in all stores

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said it was opening toy shops in all its stores and has already doubled its online assortment of toys over the last year, with plans to expand further by the holiday season.

The retailer, which has over 1,000 stores, will sell toys from brands including Mattel's Fisher Price, Hasbro and Playmobil, with some stores also featuring a play area.

Penney has been expanding into more categories, including appliances, as seeks new avenues of growth in a weak retail environment, particularly for department stores. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

