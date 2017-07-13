FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
2017年7月13日 / 下午1点29分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-J.C. Penney pushes into toy sales in move away from apparel

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 13 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc said it was opening toy shops in all its stores and was planning to have a bigger assortment of toys available in time for the holiday season, as it seeks new avenues of growth amid weak sales.

The retailer also said on Thursday it had doubled its online assortment of toys over the last year.

Penney — which has over 1,000 stores — will sell toys from brands including Mattel's Fisher Price, Hasbro and Playmobil, with some stores also featuring a play area.

The retailer has said it is looking to cut its dependence on apparel, which made up more than half its sales last year, as more shoppers buy online and from fast-fashion rivals such as Forever 21.

Penney reported a third straight fall in quarterly sales in May and said it expects the drop in apparel sales to be worse than the overall comparable store sales decline through the year.

The change in consumer shopping habits has also led rivals such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp to report weak sales in recent quarters.

Penney started selling home appliances last year after a gap of more than 30 years and has said the category helped attract new customers.

The retailer this week said it was expecting second-quarter sales to significantly improve from the first quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

